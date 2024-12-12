2024 December Back to Nature: KIWL Santa Ride Report

Date: December 7, 2024

Place: Tokyo

Participants: 21 campers, 3 care worker, 3 LITs, 8 Mirai no Mori staff, 2 sponsors, 7 KIWL Santas

Sponsor: KIWL, Dom Dom Burger, Costco, Wahl+Case, Cartier

This festive season, Mirai no Mori held a special Christmas program at a care home in Tokyo with many repeating campers. In partnership with the Knights in White Lycra (KIWL), who brought 7 Santas to the care home on road bikes to surprise the participants, we turned the space into a hub of festive cheer. A big thank you to Dom Dom Burger too for providing an extra special lunch that we enjoyed together.

We started the day with an orientation session. Campers formed groups, each adopting a Christmas-themed team name such as “Team Snow Santa,” “Team Elf” and “Team Ho Ho Ho.” During the orientation, we spoke about the deeper meaning of Christmas as a Time of Giving, not just gifts but also actions, feelings, and moments of kindness.

The morning activity was a creative mission: crafting personalized stockings for the Santas on their way to the care home on their bikes. With stickers, ribbons, tape, and their imagination, the campers put their heads together to make each stocking unique, telling their own holiday story.

The excitement reached its peak as the KIWL Santas arrived after cycling 40km to visit the campers. Their grand entrance was met with cheers and wide-eyed amazement. Some campers, fascinated by the sleek road bikes, couldn’t resist asking to test the bikes’ weight or getting on the bike to see how it felt to be a rider. As a way to get to know the special guests, three campers stepped onto the stage to conduct a live English “interview” with the Santas, asking questions they had practiced beforehand. Although they were nervous, campers showed courage, learning the Santas’ names, home countries, and favorite things.

After the warm welcome, the Santas joined their assigned teams for a delicious lunch. Dom Dom Burger’s CEO personally delivered the meals, making the moment even more special. The campers enjoyed burgers with big smiles, followed by a tasting of Christmas desserts from around the world. From Germany to Australia, the campers explored new flavors and learned how to say “Merry Christmas” in multiple languages.

In the afternoon there was a gift exchange. Campers shared their reflections on the year—what they enjoyed and what they are looking forward to in the new year—before receiving stockings filled with treats. Pop Rocks candy was a crowd favorite, introducing many campers to the crackling sensation for the first time. As the Santas prepared to leave, the campers bid them farewell with photos and hugs.

The festivities continued with two engaging activities: Christmas crafts and “Capture the Santa,” a spirited rendition of the classic Capture the Flag game. Christmas music filled the air, creating a joyful backdrop as the campers chose their own adventures.

The day ended with reflection time, where campers shared their favorite moments—from meeting Santa Claus to scoring points in the Capture the Santa game.

This jolly day would not have been possible without the KIWL Santas, who embodied the spirit of giving, and Dom Dom Burger, whose thoughtful contribution brought smiles to everyone’s faces. A special thank you to our sponsors Costco, Wahl+Case, and Cartier too, for making the stockings and treats possible.

“I was proud to see the campers interview the Santas in English in front of everyone. They practiced well in the morning and made notes to make sure they remembered the words. It definitely motivated other campers to try next time!” by camp staff “I was happy to play Capture the Santa with everyone. I did my best to communicate with my team members and score a point.” by camper “My favorite part of the day was taking a picture with and getting a hug from Santa.” by camper “I recently got into cycling, but I don’t have a road bike yet so it was very cool to see and learn more about the Santa’s bikes that they rode to the program. I was surprised to know they have 24 gears!” by LIT “I was happy to do Christmas crafts in the afternoon. I made a book with stocking-shaped paper. I decorated the outside and wrote about minecraft on the inside.” by camper

Merry Christmas!