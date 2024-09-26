2024 LIT Internship Program: KEEN

Date: August 30, 2024

Location: Saitama

KEEN, an outdoor footwear brand, has been a long-time supporter of Mirai no Mori in various forms, such as financial and shoe donations and program partners. And once again, they gave us a one-day internship opportunity for 2 LITs in one of their stores in a shopping complex in Saitama. In the morning, they started with cleaning and stock checks, just as a store employee would. Once the store was open, they worked on various tasks such as organizing stock and supporting staff, but they also had opportunities to serve the customers themselves. KEEN has also made special business cards for LITs so that they can experience exchanging business cards with staff from neighboring stores. It was a rare opportunity to see and learn about many aspects of working life that they had not experienced before. At the end of their shift, they had a reflection with the store manager and even received a pair of shoes. Thank you very much to everyone at KEEN who made this program possible for such a special learning opportunity.