2024 July & August Graduate Program Report

In addition to office visits and summer camp-related activities, July and August were exciting months for our graduates as they shared updates on their new lives as they started their first full-time jobs and attending universities.

In July, our graduates joined the summer camp staff training dinner as part of the cooking team, interacting with camp staff before stepping into their roles as kitchen volunteers. Their enthusiasm for their upcoming involvement as kitchen volunteers was evident, and we were also delighted to visit Dom Dom Hamburger, Japan’s first hamburger chain, to learn about its history and the hamburger-making process.

“Getting to stay at Mitake was really nice, I really missed it! I’m so glad I got to participate in another graduate program.” by graduate “They happily shared updates about their new friends and university life, which was uplifting! They spoke about the leadership skills they developed through their LIT experience and the importance of daily reflection. It was heartening to see how our mission is gradually being realized” by campstaff

In August, we were thrilled to welcome two of our graduates back as kitchen volunteers. In their managerial roles, they provided invaluable support by helping prioritize tasks and offering learning opportunities to the campers. This experience provided them with new perspectives and growth, distinct from their previous LIT roles. Witnessing these former LITs flourish as confident team members and actively engage with camp staff for future insights was truly inspiring. They maximized their time as kitchen volunteers, making significant contributions to the success of the summer camp.