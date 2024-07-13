2024 Leader in Training program report: July

Date: July 6~7

Location: Ome, Tokyo

Back the Nature Program in July was the cooking program on Saturday and hiking on Sunday. In the cooking program, campers made curry in teams, deciding which ingredients to use and how to make it. Even though they were all using similar ingredients, each team ended up with different but delicious curries. LITs had the task of managing all the tools and ingredients. Some items were limited in number, so they had to control the distribution but they managed them very well.

On Sunday, the forecast called for a very very hot day and we were concerned if we would be able to complete the hiking, however, it was much cooler in the forest than we expected and the river play at the end came in perfect timing for all of us to really enjoy the hot summer day. LITs had the usual task of managing the distribution of lunch boxes and other supplies. They also managed additional water and extra lunch boxes to be carried by asking other participants and getting their help.

We had more participants than usual for both days. The tasks were similar to the usual programs but because of the increased numbers of people and supplies, it took more time to do each task. However, LITs were able to plan out their tasks and assignments well, and each member managed their tasks very well. Many of them even had time to pay attention to their surroundings and actively contributed to the program. The next program is the Summer Camp, and it comes at a perfect time for them to take on new challenges.