2024 Leader in Training program report: November

Date: November 16~17

Place: Takao, Tokyo

The Back to Nature program in November was the forestry program in Takao. In teams, campers cut down the old bamboo, removed branches, cut them into shorter pieces, and stacked them as a part of the forest management. LITs had the usual tasks of activity support including introduction and showing headcount examples, as well as managing tools for the activities and lunch.

Most of the members have done similar programs in the past, so they were familiar with the location and the flow, and they were able to organize tasks and assignments well without detailed instructions from the staff. They also had time between their tasks to interact with sponsors and staff and enjoy the forestry activities with campers.

We had many volunteers from sponsor companies for both days and some program staff that they hadn’t seen since summer camp so they had opportunities to talk to many different adults. They are also becoming very familiar with the activities and each other, and they can manage their tasks very effectively. However, they also had a few disagreements within the team, creating a new challenge for the leader in managing the team. We will continue to provide the environment and opportunities for the LITs to challenge themselves, and gain skills to create ideal situations for themselves.