2024 Leader in Training program report: October

Date: October 5~6 & 12~13, 2024

Place: Mitake, Tokyo

In October, we had 2 LIT programs: a special joint weekend program with graduates and the usual Back to Nature Program. A few graduate members and program staff joined the special weekend program, and we went rafting on Saturday. It was light rain throughout the day, but all of us had a blast with all the games and activities on the river and fully enjoyed the rafting without worrying about supporting campers for a change.

On Sunday, employees of Oracle came to Mitake to host a workshop on project management for LITs and graduates. After learning the basics of project management, they learned the practical methods. They then applied the current project they were working on or created a new project from things they wanted to do, and practiced using the methods with 1-on-1 support from the employees. They learned many key points and methods at the workshop which can easily be applied in many different situations in their daily lives.

The following weekend was the Back to Nature program. On Saturday, we had a farm program and all LITs were in the camper teams. It’s been a year since our last farm program, but we had many repeater campers and all the activities went very smoothly. On the Sunday hiking program, LITs managed gear and lunch and supported the activities as usual. All the members knew the tasks well, and they managed them very efficiently and enjoyed the warm autumn day with campers and sponsors, including the river play at the end.

LITs had extra opportunities to interact with adults from a few different sponsor companies this month, and some members were taking full advantage of it, talking to them and getting advice. We are now into the second half of this year’s program, and we’re looking forward to the new experiences they will encounter and the new knowledge and skills they will gain in the remaining time.