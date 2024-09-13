2024 Leader in Training program report: September

Date: September 7 & 8, 2024

Place: Mitake, Tokyo

Back to Nature program was the popular rafting program this month. We were supposed to have them for 2 weekends, but due to the approaching typhoon, the program on the first weekend was canceled. LITs had the usual tasks of activity support and lunch management. All of the members were already familiar with the tasks from last year, so they managed all of their tasks very smoothly. They have become a reliable support crew for both program staff and the rafting guides. On Saturday, instead of going on rafting with the campers, they stayed back and worked on the LIT project. They already had ideas and had done some research, so it was time to organize them and put them into actual plans. They are planning a few projects this year, and the first one is a bungy jumping trip in the fall.

On Sunday, all of the LITs joined the camper teams, and while managing lunch and other tasks, they also joined in all the activities with campers. It was a hot day but the water was cool and refreshing, and all of us fully enjoyed rafting and all the activities. The summer is already coming to an end this year, but we still have the second half of the LIT program. We are looking forward to how they can apply what they have learned so far in the next half.