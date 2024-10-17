2024 October Back to Nature: Dairy Farm Day Report with Avery Dennison

Date: October 12, 2024

Place: Hachioji, Tokyo

Participants: 19 campers, 3 LIT, 8 care workers, 7 Mirai no Mori staff, 8 sponsors

Sponsor: Avery Dennison

Program Partner: Isonuma Farm

On October 12th, Mirai no Mori welcomed the start of its Fall Back to Nature programs with a visit to Isonuma Dairy Farm in Hachioji. This event was sponsored by our generous partners at Avery Dennison, whose volunteer team joined our campers, Leaders in Training (LITs), and program staff for a day of learning, discovery, and hands-on experience. The goal of the program: to learn how milk and other dairy products make their way from the farm to our tables.

The day kicked off with a fun orientation session where participants were divided into teams with farm-themed names like “Milk”, “Soft Cream”, and “Chicken Egg”. The teams were given the mission to uncover the timeline of dairy production, from the farm to the kitchen table. As campers heard the sounds of the cows coming from a distance, they became eager to dive into the adventure!

Our dairy farm tour began with Ms.Isonuma personally walking us through the daily operations. The campers asked thoughtful questions about her routine and how she takes care of the animals. The children also learned valuable lessons about respecting and caring for animals. The highlight, of course, was the chance to meet and greet the cows! Campers had the opportunity to pet and feed the cows and, in the afternoon, try their hand at milking them—a first-time experience for many.

Lunchtime was a true farm-to-table experience, prepared with love by the Isonuma Farm team. The meal included corn soup made with milk from the farm, beef sandwiches with egg salad, and fresh butter that the campers churned themselves in pairs! To top it all off, dessert featured delicious homemade yogurt. This meal wasn’t just incredibly flavorful, it complemented the day’s lessons about where our food comes from.

After lunch, some of the campers returned to spend a bit more time with the cows, feeding and learning their names. Each team then presented their findings about the dairy production timeline, with some choosing to act out a short play and others giving short speeches. It was interesting to see the different ways the groups approached the task.

We closed the day with a reflection session, where participants spoke about many first-time experiences throughout the day. Many campers expressed a newfound appreciation for the hard work that goes into something as seemingly simple as milk.

The Isonuma Farm visit gave us a chance to learn about a product we often take for granted, while also fostering a deeper understanding of the importance of respecting animals and the work that goes into dairy production. A huge thank you to Avery Dennison for sponsoring this enriching experience!