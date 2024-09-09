2024 Workplace Visit Program: Mercari

Date: August 29, 2024

Location: Tokyo

Mercari, one of the largest e-commerce companies in Japan, gave us an opportunity for a workplace visit and we visited their office in Roppongi. After a quick self-introduction in one of their meeting rooms, the COO of the company and his colleagues gave us a presentation on the industry and the company. They then explained their mission and values and learned that all of their policies and decisions are based on those values. They also showed us the products they currently offer, and told us about products they have discontinued and the new products they are working on. We could see their attitude of always challenging themselves to create something new. In the office tour, they showed us their actual workspaces. It was a large open space with many different styles of workstations and shelves with books and fun items throughout the office.

During and after lunch, participants were split into smaller groups for more personal discussions. In each group, the employees gave a quick self-introduction, including their career path. The participants were free to ask any questions they had in mind, such as universities, jobs, and hobbies, and get advice on any issues they may be having. The entire program was a great opportunity to gain new ideas and information from a wide range of perspectives. Thank you very much to everyone at Mercari who participated in the program for providing such unique learning opportunities.