2025 Imperial Palace Charity Walk

Join us this spring to enjoy the beautiful cherry blossom season while walking for a great cause!

Choose a 1-hour time slot within the below times and enjoy the walk at your own pace.

WHEN:

Friday, April 4th: 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM

The perfect way to unwind with your colleagues after a productive work week

or

Saturday, April 5th: 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Kick off your weekend with a leisurely stroll alongside friends and family.

WHERE: Imperial Palace (meeting location pin will be shared before the event)

Participation Fee (donation): 5,000JPY (adults) / 3,000JPY (university students) / 2,000JPY (high school students and under)

→ includes a special KIWL x Mirai no Mori T-shirt

REGISTER HERE with the following information ready:

Number of participants

Time slot

T-shirt size for each participant

Let’s “get fit and give back” together!

Hosted in In collaboration with Knights in White Lycra

2024 Imperial Palace Charity Walk Report

* For inquiries please contact: events@mirai-no-mori.jp