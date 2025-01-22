2025 January Back to Nature: Snow Report

Date: January 18-19, 2025

Place: Tsunan, Niigata

Participants: 28 campers, 10 care workers, 4 LITs, 2 graduates, 11 Mirai no Mori staff

Sponsor: KEEN and Costco

This past weekend marked the kickoff of Mirai no Mori’s 2025 residential snow programs in Niigata, and our first time seeing the campers in the new year. With 90% of this session’s campers being repeaters, it was inspiring to witness the children applying lessons they’ve learned in past programs, and reconnecting not only with camp staff but also with friends from other care homes.

The weekend began on Saturday morning with a warm welcome and orientation. Campers were divided into teams, and the repeaters immediately demonstrated leadership and kindness- they were ready to make the most of their time with us, supporting their peers and setting a positive tone for the weekend.

After a hearty lunch, it was time to hit the snow! One of the challenges of the snow program is managing all the small rental gear, such as goggles, gloves and hats. Thanks to the repeaters’ experience, many stepped up to remind others to stay responsible. The afternoon brought clear skies and a very snowy playground for sledding, snowball fights, climbing and shoveling. A highlight was campers getting creative and challenging themselves to sled down the hill with over ten participants!

It was also wonderful to see the ten care workers who joined us this weekend, sharing these moments of joy. At Mirai no Mori, we aim to create opportunities for care workers to unwind and bond with the children in ways that differ from their busy day-to-day routines, allowing them to recharge and bring positive energy back home.

The day ended with a special evening activity: a night hike through the snow. Campers bundled up in extra layers and embarked on an adventure under a sky full of stars. Along the way, everyone paused to lie down in the soft, fluffy snow, taking a moment of silence to reflect and appreciate the beauty of nature.

Sunday was another day of teamwork and exploration in the snow. Campers were eager to continue where they left off, with some trying new activities and others perfecting their skills. One group dedicated their morning to building a special snow cave, complete with stairs and a table.

Lunch marked the beginning of the wind-down process as campers worked together to clean and return their gear. These moments of responsibility are important in fostering a sense of ownership and independence, and it was rewarding to see the campers support each other through the process. As the weekend wrapped up, everyone gathered for a slideshow of photos capturing the joy and achievements of the past two days. Soon after, it was time to head back home, carrying with them the memories, lessons, and connections made during the weekend.

This session was a fantastic start to the 2025 snow program. We can’t wait to see how these campers continue to grow and shine throughout the year. A special thank you to KEEN and Costco for their generous in-kind donations that bring a special touch to our winter activities!