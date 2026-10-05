2026 Workplace Visit with Columbia

We were once again fortunate to partner with Columbia, a longtime supporter of Mirai no Mori, to offer a meaningful learning opportunity for the high school youth in our Leader in Training program. The program had two parts: an office visit, followed by a store visit with hands-on work experience. Participants discovered lines of work they may never have considered and met diverse role models who took the time to share their inspiring career journeys.

We began at the office with an explanation of Columbia’s vision and initiatives. We gained insight into how the company operates and the core themes behind its work. We then received an overview of key departments, including Sales, Product, and Marketing, which deepened our understanding of what each department is responsible for, and opened participants’ minds to career paths they never considered.

Next, several Columbia employees shared their personal stories. We heard about their diverse career journeys and how they approached their job searches. They also gave us practical advice on which factors to prioritize when choosing a company, and which ones aren’t as essential as they may seem. Finally, we toured the headquarters office and had the honor to greet the President in person.

“I left the program with a deeper understanding of what a business needs to run, including departments I never stopped to think about. I was also glad to hear about the employees’ careers and receive advice on how they searched for jobs.” by LIT

In the afternoon, we moved to a store to try the work ourselves. We first learned about the materials and functions of Columbia’s products, then used that knowledge in customer service simulations. We also tried mannequin styling. Each group chose a styling theme and worked out a color coordination designed to catch customers’ attention.

The last activity was Visual Merchandising (VMD). We learned how store layouts can communicate a brand’s identity and encourage customers to engage with products. We then practiced garment folding standards and arranged items in color gradients.

“What left the biggest impression on me was the VMD work. I learned that it’s not only about the inside of the store. They also think about how it looks from the outside, paying attention to details like the materials of the shelves and the posters around them.” by LIT

Through this program, we saw the many roles that go into running an apparel company, from planning and marketing to the sales floor. Seeing both the office and the store gave participants a clearer picture of what working in the industry looks like.

We would like to express our sincere gratitude to everyone at Columbia for providing such a full cycle learning experience for our older youth who are preparing for independence from the care homes and reflecting on their future paths as members of society.