2026 Workplace Visit with KEEN

Thanks to our continuing and growing partnership with KEEN, our Leader in Training youth spent a day exploring what it means to build a career in an international footwear industry. The day began with an office visit and continued with a hands-on session at a store.

The office visit opened with a friendly icebreaker that helped everyone relax. From there, we toured the office and heard about each department and the role it plays. The welcoming environment made it easy to feel the values the company stands for.

Several KEEN employees then sat down with our LITs for individual conversations. They shared their career paths, how they arrived at their current jobs, what motivates them, and the core values they bring to their work. We also learned about the product cycle and the steps involved in bringing a product to market, which showed how many people and roles come together behind every product.

The second half of the day took place in a store, where the LITs got a feel for the work itself. They learned about stock and backyard management, the behind-the-scenes tasks that keep a store running, and about the concept behind how products are displayed. The session ended with role-play, where they practiced serving customers.

“I used to think that customer service was more or less the same across all industries, but after hearing the explanation from KEEN employees, I realized that it’s actually quite different. I learned that first impressions are crucial in customer service, and that there’s a psychological aspect to it as well. It turned out to be more challenging than I had imagined. I’d like to apply what I’ve learned here to my own part-time job.” by LIT

Throughout the day, our LITs used every opportunity to ask questions about both work and private life. One lesson that stood out was how difficult it can be to balance environmental protection with business and product development.

The employees’ unique career paths and personal values will be a valuable reference as our LITs imagine their own futures. By experiencing both the office and the store, they came away with a more realistic picture of what working at a company like KEEN involves.

A heartfelt thank you to the whole KEEN team for opening your doors to our youth, who are preparing to leave their care homes and begin life as independent members of society. The time and honesty you shared with them will stay with them as they plan their next steps.