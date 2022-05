Since the establishment in 2013, Mirai no Mori has been able to continue our activities with the support of many partners and supporters. We are honored to announce that a new partner, Jo Malone London, has launched charity candles in support of our work.

To celebrate the launch, ELLE will hold a special talk with a supermodel, Ai Tominaga-san, for shining a light on mental health this Friday, the 27th at 9pm. Please enjoy!