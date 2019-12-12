Hada Foundation Grant Ceremony

Mirai no Mori is happy to announce that we have received a grant from Hada Foundation for Winter Camp 2020.

The mission of Hada Foundation is to contribute to the well-being of the youth in alternative care system through thorough support for their independence. We were honored to be surrounded by all of our senior NPOs and children’s home representatives who are well known for their great work to support the marginalized youth.

We will do our best to continue to support the children and create an unforgettable magical Winter Camp 2020.