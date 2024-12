Mirai no Mori’s initiatives have been featured on Hataractive, operated by Leverages Inc.

You can read the article below:

Featured article: アウトドア体験で子どもたちの「生きる力」を育む!自立への道をサポートする団体

Hataractive official website: https://hataractive.jp/

About Hataractive

“From no experience to a stable company”

Regardless of academic background or work history, our job search experts provide total support in finding a job that you genuinely want to work in.