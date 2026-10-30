IHG Charity Walk-a-Thon 2026

Date: September 30, 2026

Place: Osaka, Tokyo, Beppu, Okinawa, Hakone, Karuizawa, Nagasaki, Niigata, Okayama & Sapporo

Participants: 2 Mirai no Mori staff, 400 sponsors

Sponsor: IHG Hotels & Resorts

September is IHG Giving for Good month, and for the second year in a row, IHG has supported Mirai no Mori through its annual charity walk-a-thon! On September 30th, close to 400 employees from 29 IHG Hotels across 10 prefectures in Japan took action to raise awareness and incredible funds for Mirai no Mori’s mission.

Last year’s walk-a-thon marked the beginning of our partnership, and since then we’ve seen many wonderful collaborations benefiting youth of all ages. From getting hands-on with campers at our outdoor programs to hosting a workplace visit and internship program for older youth, IHG has shown up for the young people we support in meaningful ways.

Our team was honored to join the Tokyo walk, which went from Kimpton Shinjuku to Hotel Indigo Shibuya, then The Strings by InterContinental Tokyo, and finished at ANA InterContinental Tokyo for the goal celebration. Each hotel welcomed us with snacks, drinks, and encouragement from their employees to keep going. We are always impressed by IHG’s culture, especially the warmth and smiles of the employees who joined from so many different hotels, departments, and backgrounds.

Thank you, IHG, for walking alongside our mission no matter the weather! We look forward to continuing this partnership and expanding our impact together.