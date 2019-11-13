Jarman International Charity Cup

Our long-term partner, Jarman International KK holds a monthly charity golf tournament at Eastwood Country Club in Tochigi. All the donations from the events will support Mirai no Mori to provide the children with an environment and experience that will enable children from care homes to acquire the necessary skills and knowledge to carve out a better future for themselves. Everyone is welcome, and it is a great opportunity to network with likeminded people! Email them if you are interested: ruth@jarman-international.com

Upcoming Tournament Dates:

March 28th, 2020(Sat)

April 18th, 2020 (Sat)

May 23rd, 2020 (Sat)

Facebook:

Jarman International KK

Eastwood Country Club

(As of 11/13/2019)