Upcoming Event
Join us at Charity Premium New Zealand Wine Tasting
Rangitoto Tokyo in Ochanomizu is generously hosting a guided tasting of premium New Zealand wine with Certified Sommelier Wayne Shennen on Tuesday, October 29th at 7:30pm. Join us to have a chance to win a bottle of the iconic 2009 Stonyridge Vineyard ‘Larose’ in support of our outdoor programs for the marginalized youth.
Time & Location
Tuesday, October 29th, 19:30 – 22:00
Rangitoto Tokyo
B1, 3-chōme-1-12 Yushima, Bunkyo City, Tōkyō-to 113-0034, Japan