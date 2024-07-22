KIWL Charity Talent Show

Join us for a Knights in White Lycra and Mirai no Mori Charity Talent Show!

Whether you are interested in performing or watching, we invite you to enjoy a musical night of giving back.

This event is a fantastic opportunity to showcase incredible talents, connect with fellow supporters, and learn more about the Mirai no Mori mission. Proceeds go towards Mirai no Mori’s mission to empower marginalized youth in the outdoors.

Date : Monday (holiday), 14th October

Time : From 6-10 pm

Location : What the Dickens!, 4f Roob 6 Bldg, 1-13-3 Ebisu Nishi, Shibuya, http://www.whatthedickens.jp/

Tickets : ¥3,000 with two drink tickets included

RSVP : Please fill out this Google Form to confirm your attendance and participation

Amazing performers to date are:

Guitar shredder – Andrew McGuire Singer – Lyle R. Carr Comedian – BJ Fox Pianist – Menya Hinga Dancers – Faith Byrne and Co.

Your presence and support mean a lot to us and contribute significantly to the incredible work of KIWL and Mirai no Mori. If you have any questions or need more information, please feel free to contact us.

We look forward to seeing you there!