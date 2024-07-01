KIWL Post Ride Party 2024

Join us for the Knights in White Lycra and Mirai no Mori post-ride celebration!

We are thrilled to invite you to the KIWL & Mirai no Mori post-ride celebration.

This event is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate all the brilliant fundraising efforts, catch up with the riders, meet our sponsors, learn more about the Mirai no Mori mission, and enjoy an evening filled with camaraderie, celebration, and inspiration.

Plus, we’ll be showing the premiere of the KIWL Charity Cycle 2024 and “Couch to 500km” films from Wild Tame!

Date : Thursday, 12th September

Time : From 6:30pm

Location : The Footnik Osaki

Tickets : ¥5000, which includes a ¥500 donation to Mirai no Mori

Details : 2-hours all you can eat & drink, including the famous Footnik sausage rolls

RSVP : Please fill out the Google Form to confirm your attendance.

Your presence and support mean a lot to us and contribute significantly to the incredible work of KIWL and Mirai no Mori.

If you have any questions or need more information, please feel free to contact us.

We look forward to celebrating with you!