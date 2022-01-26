Message from Mirai no Mori: Looking ahead in 2022￼

We hope this note finds you and your loved ones healthy and safe.

We canceled our usual Winter Camp again this year. Instead, we started our new year in snowy Tokyo, working on plans to deliver more unique learning opportunities to the children.

The pandemic continues to obscure the future. Children in care homes and the graduates need the “life skill” more than ever as they navigate these uncertain times. Our mission to empower the youth to equip them with essential life skills has even more weight than before.

We look forward to the days when we can all meet and share experiences together. In the meantime, we will continue to work closely with care homes and our supports and volunteers to continue to provide support for the children.

We sincerely appreciate your kind and continuous support for Mirai no Mori. We hope all of you stay safe and healthy in the new year.