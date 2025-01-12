Partnership with the Knights in White Lycra 2025

We are delighted to announce that Mirai no Mori has once again been chosen as the charity partner of Knights in White Lycra in 2025! 🚴‍♂️✨ KIWL is a dynamic group of cycling enthusiasts passionate about making a positive impact on society founded in 2013.

Our partnership with KIWL spans many incredible years, and it’s been amazing to witness not only the journey of the riders who take on this epic 4-day cycling challenge but also the global community that rallies around them. From meeting our campers, LITs, and graduates to directly supporting our programs, KIWL has become a vital part of Mirai no Mori’s story.

Through fundraising initiatives including charity runs, cycle rides and pub quizzes, KIWL has raised to date an astonishing 166.5 million JPY, ensuring the children we support have access to transformative outdoor experience and a brighter future.

2025 Event Highlights:

April 4th (Friday) and 5th (Saturday): Imperial Palace Charity Walk

October: Virtual Cycling Challenge

November: Charity Run and Virtual Run Challenge

⭐ 2025 Global Giving Donation Page ⭐