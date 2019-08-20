Leader in Training

Please support our Ambassador Matt Miller’s crowdfunding campaign!

This is a first-of-a-kind documentary that provides a community without a platform to speak and a place to share their stories for the first time. Discover some of the heartbreaking stories behind why some of Japan’s youth are placed in the alternative care, and transformative and uplifting journey of a boy to restore trust and self-esteem through the outdoors.

