Leader in Training
Please support our Ambassador Matt Miller’s crowdfunding campaign!
This is a first-of-a-kind documentary that provides a community without a platform to speak and a place to share their stories for the first time. Discover some of the heartbreaking stories behind why some of Japan’s youth are placed in the alternative care, and transformative and uplifting journey of a boy to restore trust and self-esteem through the outdoors.
- Visit Kickstarter Crowdfunding campaign page to watch 10-minutes trailer
- Read KEEN blog to know more about the film (Japanese only)