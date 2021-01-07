SHARING DECEMBER 2020 Report

Dates: December 1st to December 31st, 2020

Participation methods:

Sharing our stories on SNS Signing up for an e-newsletter Purchasing KEEN charity shirts Enjoying Charity Coffee at our partner cafe Joining our charity auctions Watching the voices videos Joining our live-streaming event Becoming our monthly supporter

We are so grateful that so many of you were able to join our Sharing December initiatives. We hope our activity reports and story videos were a great way to get to know Mirai no Mori better. We have also raised 121,489 yen in donations during the month, including 106 pairs of shoes sold through the KEEN charity sale and 32 new monthly supporters. Thank you very much for your continued support.

Our very first Live Streaming Show was a great success thanks to KEEN. We were able to share some interesting stories from our special guests, and over 50 participants have joined us on the online event, including 3 program graduates of our own!

It was our pleasure to be able to connect with our supporters in these unique ways. Mirai no Mori remains committed to our mission to empower the youth we serve. From the entire team at Mirai no Mori, thank you again for your ongoing support.

Program Voices Video series

Camp Volunteer Voices: We asked our repeating staff, diverse role models for the children, about Mirai no Mori and why they continue to be involved.

Care Workers’ Voices: The care workers have the utmost interest in children’s growth and development and their success after leaving the homes. We asked them what Mirai no Mori means to them and the children.

Program Graduates’ Voices: We asked some of the program graduates to look back on their Mirai no Mori experience. We can now listen to their voices.

KEEN Live Streaming Show on YouTube

You can now watch the entire show on Youtube. The show includes updates from the Mirai no Mori team and the talk with Tomoya, our program graduate, and Naoji Takeda, General Manager at KEEN. We also had a special guest, Marin Minamiya, talking about her collaboration with Mirai no Mori for creating a new charity t-shirt.

Our Sponsors and Partners

🌟 Special Sponsor：

🎥 Video partners：

Nayalan Moodley (DARC)

Vinod Vijayasankaran

Satoshi Aoki

Anna Mukai

TOPTIA

🍴 Charity Menu partners：

🎁 Charity Auction item donors:

Hiroaki Hiraoka

American Airlines

🎄 Christmas Gifts partners：