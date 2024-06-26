Date: June 6, 2024

Place: Tokyo, Japan

Participants: 22 campers, 1 LITs, 5 Mirai no Mori staff & interns, 20 sponsors

Sponsor: Morgan Stanley

Program:

Amidst the rainy season in Japan, we were lucky to have held a special care home visit on a bright and sunny day. Along with Morgan Stanley volunteers, Mirai no Mori staff and one of our LITs visited a care home in Tokyo to spend time and make memories with the campers.

To cater to the campers’ individual interests, Mirai no Mori prepared two activities: a crafting one- where campers could create their very own “God’s Eye”, and a physical one- where campers would play a game of “Tic Tac Toe”. These activities were led by our LIT and staff, who participated in the activities together with the campers and volunteers. There were also campers who have made the “God’s Eye” and played our version of “Tic Tac Toe” before through our other programs. These campers were excited at the opportunity to do these activities again and helped others do it for the first time.

Though some campers found the crafting activity quite difficult at first, they persisted with the help of our staff and volunteers, not giving up. Campers who learned how to do the craft quickly or have done the craft before taught their friends how to do it, showing kindness and leadership by acting as role models. Some campers quietly worked diligently during the activity, while others excitedly talked to our staff and volunteers.

For our physical outdoor activity, campers got into teams with their friends, our staff, our LIT, and the Morgan Stanley volunteers. This created an environment where the campers could interact and work together with people of different ages and nationalities. All participants were very energetic and encouraged each other in a display of teamwork.

After both activities concluded, everyone gathered to share their experiences and reflect on the day’s events. The campers, staff, and volunteers expressed their joy and appreciation for the time spent together. The sense of achievement from completing the crafts and the camaraderie from the games were evident in the smiles and laughter shared by all.

Thank you very much to everyone who made this program possible.