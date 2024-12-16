Special Christmas Care Home Visit with KEEN

Date: December 10, 2024

Participants: 12 campers, 2 LITs, 5 Mirai no Mori staff & interns, 8 sponsors

Sponsor: KEEN

In the spirit of the “Time of Giving,” KEEN, a long-term partner and advocate of Mirai no Mori, brought holiday joy to a care home, where campers were delighted to join the special program to spice up their Tuesday evening.

As a continuous in-kind donor, KEEN’s shoes have become a staple during Mirai no Mori’s outdoor programs, from the snowy adventures of winter to the vibrant activities of summer camp. The connection with the sponsor goes deeper, as the campers, LITs, and graduates know KEEN staff well from their continued involvement in our programs throughout the year.

The event kicked off with a special shoe giveaway, where campers received KEEN footwear. After picking their favorite pair from the wide variety of choices and finding the perfect size, campers moved on to an eco-bag-making workshop. Participants got creative with their eco-bag designs, using outdoor-themed stamps and all the colors of the rainbow.

By the end of the evening, every camper left with something new—be it a pair of shoes, a hand-designed eco-bag, fun memories, or stronger friendships.

A huge thank you to KEEN for making this special visit possible and for continuing to have such a strong presence in our journey.

Here’s to the spirit of giving and a joyful holiday season!