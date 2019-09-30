Voices from Summer Camp 2019

By first time camper (grade 3)

Thank you Mirai no Mori. It was so fun to have so many different activities. I especially enjoyed the stream hike. I was happy to be the youngest kid to participate in the big jump. It was scary at first, but I’m so happy I was able to gather up all my courage and jump. I’m also glad that I was able to make a lot of new friends.

By first timer camper (grade 6)

Thank you so much for inviting me to this camp. It was so fun. I’m happy I got to learn lots of new things and make new friends. And something changed within me- I now feel like I can be brave and try new things. I’m happy that I got to be on a team with Sayuri, Ana, Kozue, Haruka, and Jeff. Truly, thank you very much. I am coming back!

By second time camper (grade 5)

This camp was so fun. As this was my second time to join, it was really fun. I want to go to the camp again next year. And the camp t-shirt is not only full of memories, but it gives me courage. Thanks to the t-shirt, I got second place in the softball tournament my care home just held!

By second time care worker

Thank you so much for the five days of Summer Camp. I got to see a side of the kids that I don’t usually get to see. And over these five days, I watched them change and grow. And, I had a great time too! Mirai no Mori’s activities always energize me.

By first time care worker