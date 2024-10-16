We were featured on “STUDY CHAIN”!

We had the honor of being interviewed by STUDY CHAIN, an educational media platform operated by HUSTER Inc. The article provides an in-depth introduction to the activities of Mirai no Mori and the background behind our organization.

Article URL

https://studychain.jp/interview/mirai-no-mori/

STUDY CHAIN URL

https://studychain.jp/interview/

We invite you to read the article, which offers a deeper understanding of the work we do at Mirai no Mori.

A special thank you to HUSTER Inc. for this opportunity!