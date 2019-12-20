Winter Party 2019 Report

Date: Tuesday, December 17th

Location: HARAJUKU QUEST HALL

Participants: 174 wonderful supporters

Silent Auction Donors:

MENEX – Free stay at Expedition Hotel Zenagi for pair

Marin Minamiya -Hiking with Marin

Blue Field – Outdoors Activities for Five People in Kume-Island, Okinawa

Kuremoto Yoshiki – Paragliding with Keen Ambassador

Individual – Signed jersey of Japan National Rugby Team

Raffle Prize Donors:

Jaybird– Wireless Sport Headphones

Nomadics – Hiking Backpacks

Jansport – Backpacks

Columbia – Rain gear set

Hollywood Roppongi Hills – Facial and Head Spa Vouchers

SimpleGroup & Kiwi Chan – Environmentally Friendly Cleaning Products sets

Keen – 100% Off Voucher

Northstar Alpine Lodge – Free Stay for Two People

Retreat House Flan – Free Stay for Two People

Farm Canning – Gift Set

Mitake Race Crafting Club – Rafting Tour Voucher

Nozawa Hotel Onsen – Two Nights Free Stay for Pair at Yoji Studio Apartment

Winterland Lodge & Taproom – Two Nights Free Stay for Pair at Winterland Lodge

Special sponsor:KEEN JAPAN

Supported by: Namako sensei (catering)・Satoshi Aoki (photo)

Program:

Mirai no Mori’s winter party 2019 “Our Journey Continues” was a great success! We were honored to have so many supporters joining us for a special night celebrating the end of 2019.

We kicked off the evening with the welcome speech by our vice chair / co-founder, Jeff Jensen, followed by a toast by our chair, Dan Cox. We were lucky to have bless4 again this year to sing a Christmas song as a special addition to the evening.

This year, we had the privilege to award 3 supporters, as a “Program graduate of the year” “Super Staff of the year” and “Back to Nature sponsor of the year.” They kindly shared their own experiences with Mirai no Mori in their own words with the guests at the party.

Our very first silent auction was very popular as well, with some heated bidding wars happening. The rest of the night was also a full of exciting contents – more awesome performance from bless4, closing remarks by our board member & general manager of KEEN Japan, and announcement of raffle winners for some amazing prizes!

Thanks to everyone who attended and joined raffle & silent auction, we were able to raise 850,000 JPY, which will go directly into making our winter camp unforgettable for our campers. The camp will take place on January 3rd ~ 6th in Nagano, so please stay tuned for the program report! We are looking forward to making many wonderful memories with everyone who will be joining us.

We would like to thank all the supporters and donors again for making this event possible.

As always, we truly appreciate all your support and look forward to creating even more great memories with you next year.

If you missed the party but still want to support us, or joined us at the party and want to support us further, we would appreciate it greatly!

• Sponsor our weekend Back to Nature Programs. Contact: info@mirai-no-mori.jp

• Donate through our website: https://mirai-no-mori.jp/get-i nvolved/#mirai-1