2019 Leader in Training program report #10

Date: Saturday, February 1st – Sunday, February 2nd, 2020

Location: Tsunan, Niigata

Program:

The program this time was the popular annual snow surfing (Yukiita) program in Niigata. There were concerns about the lack of snow, but luckily, we had a good snow fall the day before. All participants were able to enjoy all the activities in the soft fluffy snow, including sledding, snowball fighting, snow shoeing, and of course, snow surfing.

LITs were, once again, a great support for the program operation. Their tasks included gear checking for the campers, preparing snack and drinks, facilitating morning assembly, and presenting their reflection in front of campers as examples. Most of the tasks were very similar to what they have been doing, so they were able to take control from the very beginning and complete them on their own. The next step is to consider the quality of their work. This would become more important in their final project presentation and their final speech next month, as well as in their independent life after they graduate. Please stay tuned for their final project update!