2020 February Back to Nature: KIKORI Program Report

Date: Saturday, February 29th

Location: Takao

Participants: 13 campers, 3 care workers, 5 LITs, 8 corporate volunteers, 9 Mirai no Mori staff, 2 volunteers

Program:

For our Winter Back to Nature program, our partners from Mori to Odoru guided us on how to make a beautiful forest. At our 6th KIKORI program, together we engaged the children, our leaders in training (LITs), and the community partners while taking a holistic development approach.

Our day in the woods started with ice breaker games and team activities. Then we move to our program area in the deeper woods, and our first activity was to tidy up the forest floor by collecting the fallen trees and pruning shrubs.

All the teams worked together really well, and soon the forest with little sunlight became more open, brighter space.

The second activity after lunch required to use the collected tree branches to make “Shigarami,” which function as weir to help enrich the soil. Each team had a significant role in making this weir. Some were in awe learning, how everything that happens in the woods has a special reason and is all connected. Others enjoy forest bathing and/or just the opportunity of reconnecting with other team members.

The LITs participated in this program as team leaders of teams. They were encouraging and allowed everyone to be responsible while still having fun.

This program wouldn’t have happened without the help of our partners and the continuous support of our sponsor.

Thank you very much and we look forward to coming back again in July!