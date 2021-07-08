2021 Back to Nature: Dairy Farm Program Report

Date: July 3 & 4

Location: Hachioji, Tokyo

Participants: 30 campers, 12 care workers, 2 LITs, 10 Mirai no Mori staff (Total over 2 programs)

Sponsor: Morgan Stanley

Program:

We were able to hold the long awaited weekend program for the first time in three months. We spent a day at Isonuma Farm, who is a pioneer with tremendous efforts in animal welfare and eco-feed.

Our theme for the day was “journey of milk,” and in response to the question, “Where do you think milk comes from?, most of the campers answered “refrigerator” or “convenience store”. They had a chance to brush calves, taste yogurt and milk, and feed cows, and each team thought about the journey of milk to present to the whole group. Some interested campers also walked around the farm from corner to corner, actively asking questions to Mr. Isonuma.

During the milking experience, the campers were able to feel the warmth of life firsthand as they received milk in their own hands, after patting the cow and saying “hello” while calling out her name. After listening to Mr. Isonuma’s talk about the happier the cows are, the tastier the milk becomes, the campers also worked hard on brushing the calves, petting and feeding the big cows, and using all their senses to fully enjoy the farm experience.

“I didn’t know that yogurt was made from milk.” “I was scared at first, but in the end I was happy to be able to pet the calf.” “It was interesting to see that each cow had a name, smelled like coffee and chocolate, and it was different from what I imagined a farm to be like.”

Thank you very much for your support and sponsorship.