2021 Summer Day Program Report

Location: Tokyo and Chiba

Participants: 66 campers, 5 LITs, 20 care workers, and 6 MM staff

Date: August 5, 9, 10, 11, 16, 17 (All one-day programs)

We have decided to cancel our regular summer program again this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, we received a few inquiries from care homes regarding alternative programs. They were concerned that the movement restrictions during their summer break would further reduce the crucial experiential learning opportunities for the children. After consulting with each care home, we have redesigned our program to be held one home at a time and at a park nearby to reduce their travel time. We had programs with 3 different homes over 6 days with various activities.

Under the mid-summer sun, the teams worked together to take on various activity in the park. In one of the activities they were asked to estimate the height of a tree. Each team used creative methods to estimate the height, and some teams came very close to the actual height.

After enjoying a delicious lunch on the grass, the campers had free time and chose the activities of their choice, including tree climbing, frisbee, hula hoop, tag, and simply enjoying the summer outdoor.

During the team activity in the afternoon, some campers showed leadership and some normally shy campers were able to present their opinions in front of everyone, surprising the care workers. We were able to provide experiences learning opportunities that would not have been possible within the homes alone.

Programs for high school students were also held over the summer, including some online sessions. We have a few students this year that have been joining Mirai no Mori programs since early elementary school, and we are grateful that we are able to continue to provide them with unique learning opportunities. At Summer Program, in addition to playing a support role, we had a workshop on goal setting, where we were able to help them work out what was most important to them and how to achieve it.

Our alumni network and program are also being developed, having regular contacts through check-ins and events and providing supply aids. We hope to establish ourselves as a reliable resource for them in time of need and a place where they can come back to get refreshed.