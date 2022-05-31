2022 April-May Graduate Program Report

The Leaders in Training Program, a year-long program for high school students was started in 2017. As of March 2022, 13 program members have graduated from high school and started their independent lives. Some entered the University, some found jobs, and others quit their jobs and seeking their next paths in this April. We keep in touch with them to understand their current situation and needs.

In addition to individual online check-ins, we held a bamboo shoot picking event in April and a BBQ with camp volunteers in May, where alumni were able to meet each other for the first time in a while and report on their recent activities in a friendly atmosphere.

Also, one of the graduates volunteered to participate in an Awareness Talk hosted by Morgan Stanley, where he spoke about his experience at the care home as well as his college life and aspirations for the future. He always had wanted to let as many people as possible know about the situation around children’s homes. He said, “In my case, the adults around me didn’t listen to me seriously because I was just a child. I hope everyone looks out for children in the community, even if they are not your own children, and watch over them together.”

We will continue to create programs in accordance with the circumstances and requests of each graduate.

Voices of Graduates

“I was very happy that I could experience bamboo shoot picking for the first time.” “I feel that I need more time to think about job hunting and the future. It is very helpful to hear from people with different experiences, so I am glad I had the opportunity to talk with them at Mirai No Mori events.”

Voices of Volunteers