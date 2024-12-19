2024 December Back to Nature: Christmas Report with Morgan Stanley

Date: December 15, 2024

Location: Mitake, Tokyo

Participants: 16 campers, 8 care workers, 3 LITs, 9 Mirai no Mori staff, 3 sponsors

Sponsor: Morgan Stanley

On a beautiful December morning in Mitake, Mirai no Mori gathered campers from 4 care homes for our third and final Back to Nature Christmas Program of the year. Sponsored by Morgan Stanley, whose name has become familiar to campers, the day was filled with festive activities, creativity, and teamwork.

The day began with orientation, where everyone got into their teams for the day. Each team embraced a festive name, such as “Team Christmas Star,” “Team Blue Santa,” and “Team Christmas Cake”. In true Mirai no Mori fashion, campers took on the role of team leaders, many showing courage to step into the role for the first time. As a team bonding exercise, we started with a Christmas quiz, learning about traditions around the world. Campers displayed courage here again, as they shared their ideas within a team filled with people they had never met before. Many participants were surprised to learn about Christmas in the summer or unfamiliar traditions from other countries. We also reflected on how Christmas is a “Time of Giving”—not just physical gifts, but giving one’s time, care, and support to others.

Next, we moved onto Christmas crafts. Supplied with stocking-shaped paper, thread, markers, glittery stickers, and Christmas-themed tape, campers dove into creating something special. Keeping the spirit of giving in mind, some campers exchanged their crafts as gifts, while others kept them as mementos of the day.

After crafts, we headed outdoors to enjoy our bento lunch by the river, surrounded by crisp air and beautiful scenery. What made this lunch particularly special were the Christmas desserts from around the world, including gingerbread cookies, stollen, and santa-shaped chocolate.

Following lunch, we set off on a refreshing hike along the river, from Mitake to Sawai. The hike led us to a field where we kicked off the afternoon activities with Banana Tag to warm up. The highlight of the afternoon was Capture the Santa, a Christmas version of the popular Capture the Flag game. Many campers already knew the rules from summer camp and jumped into the game with enthusiasm. Watching campers strategize, cheer each other on, and take on roles within their teams was a joy to see.

To wrap up the program, we gathered for a special reflection, in which participants shared what they are looking forward to in the coming year. One highlight was an LIT who will graduate high school in March, and spoke about the mix of excitement and nerves about becoming independent and starting university.

As a final surprise, Mirai no Mori staff handed out Christmas stockings filled with treats, including chocolates, pop rocks, and cookies. The joy on the campers’ faces captured the Christmas spirit of giving and gratitude that we had celebrated throughout the day.

We would like to express our sincere thanks to Morgan Stanley for sponsoring this program and for their continued support that means so much to our campers. We are also grateful to Costco, Well and Case, and Cartier for their generous contributions of Christmas treats, which made the day even more special.