2024 December Back to Nature: Christmas Report with Oracle

Date: December 14, 2024

Location: Mitake, Tokyo

Participants: 19 campers, 3 care workers, 3 LITs, 9 Mirai no Mori staff, 7 sponsors

Sponsor: Oracle

On a crisp winter day, we held our Back to Nature Christmas Program in Mitake. This program was sponsored by Oracle, who returned with familiar and new faces, creating a welcoming atmosphere throughout the day.

To kick things off, we gathered for orientation and divided everyone into teams, mixing campers of different ages and care homes with sponsor volunteers and Mirai no Mori staff. The morning started with a Christmas-themed quiz exploring traditions from around the world, including the Philippines, the Netherlands, Australia, the USA and Japan. Our staff also shared stories about how Christmas is celebrated in their home countries, showing everyone that Christmas can be celebrated in many unique and meaningful ways.

We stayed indoors for the first portion of the day making Christmas crafts. Campers created their own Christmas stockings, using the available materials in unexpected ways, creating different textures, designs, and personal messages. Some participants made stockings as gifts, while others kept them as mementos of the day.

After crafts, we headed outside to enjoy a karaage bento lunch, some seeing it inspired by Japan’s tradition of eating fried chicken at Christmas. For dessert, campers ate Christmas snacks from around the world. It was a chance to try new flavors that they wouldn’t usually have in their daily lives. While reactions varied, everyone showed respect, sharing their thoughts in a positive way.

With full stomachs and high spirits, we set out on a short hike to Sawai for the afternoon’s main event: Capture the Santa, a Christmas twist on the classic Capture the Flag game. Divided into two teams, all participants dove into the game with enthusiasm, working together to strategize, run, defend, and cheer each other on no matter the score.

To close the day, we gathered for a special Christmas reflection time. Campers shared what they are looking forward to next year, from participating in Mirai no Mori’s summer camp, to excelling in their club activities, or starting part-time jobs. It was a thoughtful moment that encouraged campers to reflect not only on the day’s program but on their goals for 2025. As a surprise, campers received Christmas stockings filled with treats.

“I played Capture the flag two times at Mirai no Mori and have not been able to score a point yet, but I will continue to try and hope to score a point for my team next time!” by camper “At first, no one in my team wanted to be team leader, and a second grade camper stepped up although she was very shy. It was awesome to see her slowly embracing the role throughout the day.” by camp staff “It was impressive to see the younger children who are always reserved at the care home, actively engaging with children from other care homes and enjoying team games. I also realized that I’d like to improve my physical fitness so that I do not lose to the children in the running games.” by care worker “It was my first time playing Capture the Santa and even though my team lost it was very fun.” by camper “I will go into middle school next year and I will join a club activity for the first time. I am looking forward to it and want to do my best all year.” by camper

Thank you to Oracle for sponsoring this program and for their continued support throughout the year. A special thank you also goes to Costco, Wahl+Case, and Cartier for providing the wonderful Christmas treats that made the day even more festive and memorable.