2024 Leader in Training program report: August Summer Camp

Date: August

Location: Miyagi

We had one of our major events of the year in August; 4-night 5-day Summer camp programs in Miyagi prefecture. We had more than 100 campers joining over 3 sessions, enjoying fun outdoor activities and overcoming many challenges, such as sleeping in tents for the first time and becoming a team with other children who they met for the first time. LITs had the usual tasks of supporting activities, however, the amount and complexity of the tasks were much higher compared to the monthly programs.

Instead of assigning a leader for the entire LIT team, we assigned one to each activity this year so that everyone can experience being the leader. They needed to plan their schedule and assignments well ahead of the activities but had very limited time for meetings and preparations, usually just between activities and the evenings. It was a perfect opportunity to practice their time management and effective use of time.

The 5-day program is significantly longer than usual and many of the members were physically and mentally tired toward the end of the session. They also had to adjust between being a leader and a team member, which were already different from their usual relationship with each other. The program was full of great learning opportunities for both campers and LITs. We are looking forward to seeing what lessons each of them took home and how they will use them in the second half of the LIT program.