2024 Leader in Training program report: December

Date: December 14~15 (+ Christmas Home Visits)

Place: Mitake, Tokyo

This month’s Back to Nature program was a Christmas program in Mitake. The campers were split into teams as usual, and in the morning they made Christmas crafts in Mitake, and in the afternoon they played a Christmas-themed running game in the sports ground outside.

The LITs also had the usual tasks of supporting the activities, distributing craft materials, managing lunches and snacks, demonstrating for orientation and reflection, preparing presents for the campers, and other various tasks both in the front and backstage. They selected a leader for the day and each member was familiar with most of the activities so they were able to move without detailed instructions. However, when there were unexpected changes, some of the tasks were stalled due to a lack of communication and shared priorities with the team members. It was a good opportunity for them to realize the issues they still have as a team.

In addition to the Back to Nature program, there were also several one-day home visit Christmas programs this month, and they had the opportunity to work in various locations. They also had many opportunities, including the Christmas dinner with staff on Saturday night, to interact with many adults, and get advice and ideas as they prepare for next year. The only remaining programs with campers are the Snow Program in January and February for this year’s LITs. We will continue to provide opportunities for a variety of experiences so that they can gain new skills and knowledge to better prepare themselves for their next stage.