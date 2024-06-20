2024 May & June Graduate Program Report

May and June were filled with many opportunities to interact with the people who greatly support Mirai no Mori, as well as many events that presented new challenges for the graduates!

At the KIWL Charity Ride in May, we had five graduates participate in the event, supporting and interacting with the riders. They were asked to think carefully about the purpose of their participation in this event, and to set specific goals such as “to practice speaking English that I have been practicing” and “to talk to various people to find out why they wanted to participate in the charity ride,” to have a meaningful time. In addition, they presented their speeches after the goal. Most of the graduates had practiced several times with the camp staff beforehand and prepared carefully. Some of the graduates challenged themselves to deliver their speeches in English, while others gave speeches that brought tears to the eyes of those listening to them, and their growth was very impressive.

“This time, I participated in the Mirai no Mori event not as an LIT, but as a graduate, and I felt that what was expected of me as a graduate had grown as well. I was happy that I was able to present my speech at the end of the event. I also felt that I should not be satisfied by finishing a speech, and that I should continue to work hard to achieve the goals I set for myself!” by graduate “It was great to participate for two days and get to know the thoughts of the participants and organizers in the event, which I could not see when I was a child or a high school student. I was particularly impressed by the scene where Jeff told Rob with tears in his eyes, ‘Without your efforts, we would not be here, and Mirai no Mori would not be able to support so many children, so we are truly grateful.’ I also felt myself becoming able to understand these conversations in English which made me happy.” by graduate

In June, 4 graduates joined as participants in a beach clean in Enoshima with KEEN staff and enjoyed interacting with them. We also participated in Morgan Stanley’s Awareness Talk event, where we introduced Mirai no Mori and had a graduate representative talk about life in a care home, stories of growth and skills learned at Mirai no Mori that are useful in her current life.