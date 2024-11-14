2024 Mirai no Mori Charity Run Report

Date: November 10, 2024

Location: Futako Tamagawa, Tokyo

Participants: 108 runners, 3 LIT, 3 graduates, 3 volunteers, 11 Mirai no Mori staff/interns

Partners: Eco Marathon, KIWL, Robert Half

This year’s Charity Run brought together an incredible group of 130 people of all ages and backgrounds, creating a vibrant, diverse atmosphere full of energy and camaraderie. Set against the backdrop of Futako Tamagawa near Tama River, every participant was determined to cross the finish line with a smile, despite the cloudy sky. Our LITs (Leaders in Training) and program graduates also joined in, adding even more excitement to the day as they mingled with many of our generous donors and supporters. Thank you to KIWL for partnering with us once again, encouraging everyone to get fit and give back to our mission. Together, we raised an incredible 516,000 JPY to support Mirai no Mori’s programs for youth empowerment.

Participants gathered with enthusiasm on Sunday morning, choosing the distance that suited them best—whether a 3km, 10km, or 21km course. Thanks to our collaboration with Eco Marathon, we could cater to all fitness levels, ensuring everyone found a challenge that matched their goals. For seasoned runners, the event provided a competitive edge with distance and speed tracking, adding an extra layer of excitement.

One of the highlights of the day was the custom tenugui, a traditional Japanese handkerchief designed by one of our LITs, made possible thanks to Robert Half. It was heartwarming to see participants- including many Robert Half employees- wearing their tenugui in different ways—some wrapped it around their necks as scarves, others tied it in their hair, making everyone feel like part of one big community. Additionally, each participant received a sticker representing the five core values we teach at Mirai no Mori: courage, kindness, leadership, respect, and responsibility. Runners proudly wore one value of their choosing on their clothes, embodying the spirit of our organization as they moved through the course.

In addition to LITs and graduates helping out with event management, we were moved to see 2 LITs and 2 graduates participating as runners, thanks to the personal sponsorship of longtime supporters. The finish line was full of cheer, with participants encouraging each other through the final meters, high-fiving as they completed the course, and gathering for group photos to capture the joy and accomplishment.

At Mirai no Mori, we’re always seeking ways to engage with our supporters and foster community involvement. Thanks to KIWL and Eco Marathon, we were able to make this event a reality, bringing together fitness, fun, and philanthropy. We are deeply grateful to everyone who participated, donated, and cheered us on. The 516,000 JPY raised will help us continue empowering young people through outdoor programs. Thank you for being part of this unforgettable day!