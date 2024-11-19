2024 November Back to Nature: Kikori Report with Freudenberg Group

Date: November 17, 2024

Place: Takao, Tokyo

Participants: 14 campers, 5 care worker, 3 LITs, 10 Mirai no Mori staff, 9 sponsors

Sponsor: Freudenberg Group

Last Sunday, Mirai no Mori held its Kikori program in the serene bamboo forests of Takao. While everyone arrived bundled up for a chilly November day, the sun made a surprise appearance throughout the whole day! This program was made possible by our incredible program partner, Mori to Odoru, who provided the space, tools, and expertise to guide us through the activities. We also extend a heartfelt thank you to Freudenberg, whose sponsorship brought 9 enthusiastic volunteers to join our campers. Together, they embraced the challenge of working under the sun and making a tangible impact on the forest.

The day began with an orientation session, where participants were divided into teams and played a fun icebreaker game, called といえば (toieba), to get to know each other and decide on a creative team name. After a quick briefing on the day’s mission, we learned about the unique ecosystem of bamboo—how it grows and spreads rapidly and how all the bamboo we were surrounded by was interconnected, forming one single organism. Our task was clear: clear out older bamboo to create space for new growth and maintain the forest’s health.

Unlike in past programs, where the professional team at Mori to Odoru marked the bamboo to be cut, this time the campers were taught how to identify older bamboo themselves. Armed with this new knowledge, teams eagerly took on the challenge, kicking off the morning with enthusiasm and teamwork.

After lunch time in nature, everyone jumped back into the activity in the afternoon recharged. The teamwork was great, with participants encouraging not only their teammates, but those in other teams as well. As they continued the task, campers found their strengths—some excelled at spotting older bamboo, others skillfully cut with the saw, while others efficiently transported the branches and leaves to the designated piles. The forest was alive with activity, smiles and sweat from the heat! As the day neared its end, creativity took center stage. Campers used the harvested bamboo to craft unique keepsakes to take home, such as vases, bracelets and plates. One camper even made a piggy bank, and proudly announced they were excited to start saving money in their handmade creation!

During reflection time, campers and LITs spoke in front of everyone about their wins of the day, as well as what they would like to accomplish next time. Mirai no Mori gives importance to the continuity of our programs to give participants a chance to try again and feel empowered by their own growth. To top off an already amazing day, Freudenberg surprised everyone with thoughtful gifts, leaving campers, care workers and volunteers feeling special and celebrated.

The Kikori program is an opportunity to connect with nature and come together as a community to make a positive impact on the forest and each other. We extend our deepest gratitude to Mori to Odoru for their partnership and expertise and to Freudenberg for their sponsorship, hands-on participation, and generous gift.