2024 November Back to Nature: Kikori Report with Robert Half

Date: November 16, 2024

Place: Takao, Tokyo

Participants: 3 campers, 1 care worker, 3 LITs, 8 Mirai no Mori staff, 6 sponsors

Sponsor: Robert Half

The Kikori Back to Nature program takes place twice a year, and November marks the perfect season to work in the bamboo forest. This past Saturday, our program brought campers, Leaders-in-Training (LITs), care workers and volunteers together in Takao, where autumn is finally showing with orange colors painting the mountains and trees. A big thank you to Mori to Odoru, a long-time partner who shares our belief in the transformative power of nature, and to Robert Half, whose volunteers joined us as inspiring role models for our campers and LITs, for making this program possible.

The mission of the day was clear: to clean and care for the bamboo forest. The team sizes were smaller than usual, allowing all campers to shine and become leaders throughout the day. First-grade campers who were handling outdoor tools for the first time showed amazing responsibility, not only using the tools safely but also making sure to return them in the right condition. We also welcomed third-year middle school campers on the verge of stepping into high school and potentially, new roles within Mirai no Mori through the LIT program. They looked to the current LITs as examples, learning about the program’s opportunities and benefits.

The primary activity was to cut down older bamboo to make the forest more navigable and create space for new growth. Campers learned how to identify older bamboo, then worked together to cut it down, carry it out of the forest, strip the leaves, and chop the bamboo into shorter pieces. The work was challenging—bamboo is heavier than it looks, and the leaf stems are surprisingly strong—but the teams persevered. It was rewarding to see the bamboo piles grow and the forest become visibly clearer.

Lunch was enjoyed outdoors, with the LITs taking on the responsibility of distributing everyone’s bento. For the campers, lunchtime is always a cherished moment, affectionately called “happy time.” It’s a chance to share stories and bond with different people.

The afternoon saw everyone diving back into the mission. By this point, the campers had discovered their individual strengths and preferences, making teamwork smoother and communication more effective. Some excelled at spotting old bamboo, others at sawing or carrying, and all contributed to the day’s success with smiles.

The day ended with reflection time, a key component of all Mirai no Mori programs. Campers shared how they grew more confident in using the tools throughout the day. The care worker observed this growth and noted how impactful it is to see campers stepping out of their comfort zones. For sponsor volunteers who were meeting the campers for the first time, it was an eye-opening experience: they were inspired by the campers’ energy and motivation to tackle the day’s task.

Kikori is about more than just maintaining the forest—it’s about fostering responsibility, teamwork, and self-confidence. A heartfelt thank you to Mori to Odoru for their continued partnership and expertise, and to Robert Half for their sponsorship and the incredible volunteers who made this day memorable.