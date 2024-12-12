2024 November & December Graduate Program Report

November and December were filled with events at Mirai no Mori, marking a memorable end of the year with many graduates.

In November, the graduate program calendar was packed, including charity events and workplace visits. At the charity run, four graduates volunteered to support event setup and registration. Some graduates also joined as runners, enjoying interactions with the diverse group of participants. Later in the month, three graduates joined the LIT workplace visit program at Vilene, where they learned about one’s role as a worker in society, and had the opportunity to engage with employees. At the end of November, one graduate represented Mirai no Mori as a speaker at a KEEN event aiming to reduce prejudice about life at the care homes.

“What made the biggest impact on me was seeing much older participants completing the half marathon with smiles. It made me want to start incorporating regular exercise into my routine, even if it’s just a little at a time.” by graduate “It was great to see LITs and Mirai no Mori staff again! I enjoyed hearing about what everyone has been working on recently. It was a good opportunity to reflect on my own future.” by graduate

In December, the annual Mirai no Mori Winter Party brought together seven graduates, the highest number of graduates to attend our end-of-year event so far! The graduates played a key role in the event, including a speech inspired by the theme “Next Chapter,” and hand-painted artwork as raffle prizes. It was also a great opportunity to reconnect with former staff and program partners, making it a perfect way to wrap up the year and spend quality time together.

“The Winter Party gave me the chance to think deeply about how I want to move forward with things I’ve been wanting to do. I was able to approach new people and learned the importance of seizing opportunities. I also felt so happy when people who received my artwork as a raffle prize expressed how much they liked it. It was wonderful to see how many people appreciated my work!” by graduate “After graduating from Mirai no Mori, I’m really glad I was able to show many people how much I’ve grown by making the most of the experiences I gained there. At the Winter Party, I was so happy to spend time with the wonderful people I met through Mirai no Mori.” by graduate “At the Winter Party, when the graduate speech started, the whole venue went quiet as the graduate spoke about what she learned at Mirai no Mori. It was amazing to see how supportive and moved the crowd was! Especially for those who cannot join the outdoor programs, the speech was a great representation of our impact.” by camp staff

Soon after the party, we were lucky to be invited to the end-of-year KEEN exhibition, in which one graduate participated for the first time. She had many opportunities to interact with KEEN members as a camper and an LIT at Mirai no Mori programs, but this time, she was able to observe KEEN’s work as a whole company, which seemed to be a very refreshing experience.