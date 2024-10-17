2024 October Back to Nature: Hiking Report with Michael Page

Date: October 13, 2024

Location: Mitake, Tokyo

Participants: 29 campers, 3 LIT, 10 care workers, 10 Mirai no Mori staff, 17 sponsors

Sponsor: Michael Page

As summer fades and autumn quietly unfolds, we set out on a hiking program with 72 participants—one of our largest yet—under the breezy, sunlit skies of Mitake’s forested mountains. Joined by energetic volunteers from Michael Page, the sponsor of this program, we engaged all five senses, feeling the earth beneath our feet and the fresh mountain air, and concluded the day with a refreshing play by the river.

Before the hike, we gathered for an orientation to announce the teams, decide on the team leaders, and spark campers’ creativity as they brainstormed team names. Campers came up with unique team names such as “Orange Bear” and “Sweet Potato” which were inspired by the spirit of autumn, celebrating the season’s warmth and wonder. As each team bonded closer through a hiking-themed quiz, we introduced the Sōgakusan hiking trail, shared safety guidelines, and discussed how to engage with nature using all five senses. We also chose “Courage” as the guiding value of the day for the campers to embrace as they get out of their comfort zones in nature.

After getting ready with onigiri lunch boxes, bear bells, water bottles, and excitement in our hearts, we embarked on our 4km hike! The trail started out steep and slippery, and campers navigated the route at their own pace. In the middle of the hike, we stopped to play a game of echo and learned what is commonly shouted into the mountains in Australia as a way to communicate in the forest. The 4km hike offered campers an exciting opportunity to test their limits amid diverse natural conditions, allowing them to fully immerse themselves in the experience and engage all five senses in meaningful ways.

As we reached the trail’s end, we celebrated our accomplishment with lunch alongside our old and new friends by Tama River. Energized and refreshed, campers and LITs enjoyed a fun-filled afternoon of river play after lunch, swimming and rock climbing along the shore. Some campers even invited sponsors to join in the fun by splashing water at them, breaking down the boundaries between campers and adults and fostering a lively atmosphere. In that joyful moment, not only did the campers revel in their adventures, but the adults also embraced their inner child, reminding us all of the timeless joy found in nature.

Thank you, Michael Page, for your support and for helping to create unforgettable memories with our campers!