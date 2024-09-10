2024 September Back to Nature: Rafting Day Report with KIWL

Date: September 7 & 8, 2024

Place: Mitake, Tokyo

Participants: 30 campers, 3 LIT, 10 care workers, 14 Mirai no Mori staff, 9 sponsors (2 days in total)

Sponsor: Knights in White Lycra

Program Partner: Mitake Race Rafting

This summer, Mirai no Mori embarked on an exciting adventure with our yearly rafting programs down the scenic Tama River, which showed high currents after the typhoon. On both days of the program, we were joined by 9 energetic volunteers from Knights in White Lycra (KIWL), who brought the fun again this year! With the momentum from Summer Camp, everyone looked forward to showing teamwork, courage, and making unforgettable memories!

Once participants were divided into their teams for the day, team building quickly started with our morning warm-up activities, where campers, LITs, and volunteers came together to build bonds through rhythm and gesture games. These activities set the stage for a day filled with camaraderie.

Following Rafting Day tradition, participants enjoyed delicious curry from Cafe Monaca, a local shop and long-time partner of Mirai no Mori. Fueled with energy from delicious food, everyone was excited to hit the waters.

After safety talks by our amazing rafting guides from Mitake Race Rafting were completed and life jackets were put on, each team paddled through the currents with shouts of unity and determination. Challenges such as water splash fights on the raft added to the excitement, showcasing the resilience and spirit of teamwork among our participants.

Some campers faced moments of challenge, briefly falling into the river during difficult curves, but with encouragement from their peers, they quickly rejoined the raft, their smiles reflecting a sense of achievement. Other campers jumped in the river themselves to cool down from the sizzling summer sun.

The day concluded with friendly races and high-fives. For the campers, this day was about conquering fears, building confidence, and creating cherished bonds.

Rafting is always a popular program among campers of all ages, and this year was no exception. The 2 days were testaments to the values of Mirai no Mori and the transformative power of experiences in the outdoors. A big thank you to KIWL and Mitake Race Rafting for the support as an ongoing sponsor, and contagious energy in the rafts!