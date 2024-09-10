Back to Nature
2024 September Back to Nature: Rafting Day Report with KIWL
Date: September 7 & 8, 2024
Place: Mitake, Tokyo
Participants: 30 campers, 3 LIT, 10 care workers, 14 Mirai no Mori staff, 9 sponsors (2 days in total)
Sponsor: Knights in White Lycra
Program Partner: Mitake Race Rafting
This summer, Mirai no Mori embarked on an exciting adventure with our yearly rafting programs down the scenic Tama River, which showed high currents after the typhoon. On both days of the program, we were joined by 9 energetic volunteers from Knights in White Lycra (KIWL), who brought the fun again this year! With the momentum from Summer Camp, everyone looked forward to showing teamwork, courage, and making unforgettable memories!
Once participants were divided into their teams for the day, team building quickly started with our morning warm-up activities, where campers, LITs, and volunteers came together to build bonds through rhythm and gesture games. These activities set the stage for a day filled with camaraderie.
Following Rafting Day tradition, participants enjoyed delicious curry from Cafe Monaca, a local shop and long-time partner of Mirai no Mori. Fueled with energy from delicious food, everyone was excited to hit the waters.
After safety talks by our amazing rafting guides from Mitake Race Rafting were completed and life jackets were put on, each team paddled through the currents with shouts of unity and determination. Challenges such as water splash fights on the raft added to the excitement, showcasing the resilience and spirit of teamwork among our participants.
Some campers faced moments of challenge, briefly falling into the river during difficult curves, but with encouragement from their peers, they quickly rejoined the raft, their smiles reflecting a sense of achievement. Other campers jumped in the river themselves to cool down from the sizzling summer sun.
The day concluded with friendly races and high-fives. For the campers, this day was about conquering fears, building confidence, and creating cherished bonds.
Rafting is always a popular program among campers of all ages, and this year was no exception. The 2 days were testaments to the values of Mirai no Mori and the transformative power of experiences in the outdoors. A big thank you to KIWL and Mitake Race Rafting for the support as an ongoing sponsor, and contagious energy in the rafts!
“It was my first time rafting and I had a blast. From being the leader at the front of the boat, to playing guide in the back, and coming in second in the race…it was a lot of fun!” by camper
“I was so happy that I had the courage to jump at Summer Camp stream hike last month, so I definitely wanted to jump again today. I was able to jump from level 2 and it was very impactful!” by camper
“I had a lot of fun with the campers, standing on the raft, doing spins, and being covered by the waves while making requests to the guide on where to go.” by LIT
“I had a great time participating in rafting, which is one of the programs that many of the kids look forward to at Mirai no Mori. I was very impressed that even the elementary school campers who said they were afraid of water, were able to complete the activity with the help of the team members and guides.” by care worker
“This year, rafting took place at a time when the water level was high, so there were big waves and speed that we don’t usually have. I was a bit nervous but all the participants were able to enjoy the excitement together, which left a big impact on me. I was very impressed by the elementary school campers’ courage to jump from level 2, which is very high up. The best part for me as a guide was to witness many participants trying rafting for the first time in their life.” by guide