2024 September & October Graduate Program Report

In September, 2 graduates came to volunteer at the office. They experienced “behind-the-scenes” tasks that are usually not visible. Through activities like entering feedback data from the care workers who participated in the summer camp, they learned about the small but essential details that go into daily operations and gained insights into the care worker’s perspective. This opportunity allowed them to understand how much teamwork and effort from so many people are needed to make the activities run smoothly.

“Entering feedback from the care workers who participated summer camp was new and interesting. Also, the preparation for the Tochigi project progressed efficiently, and I could really feel the strength of teamwork!” by graduate

In October, there were many exciting events. During the first weekend, we did rafting, BBQ, and a project management workshop with both LITs and graduates. After having fun on the graduate boat, we enjoyed a delicious dinner while celebrating the 20th birthdays of two graduates. It was also a great opportunity to talk with the LITs and hear about their growth and future goals, making it a truly wonderful time.

“In my first year working full-time, I had some concerns about my job, but after talking to a few adults, I received advice and was able to take action. It was so helpful to have a place where I could casually talk to experienced adults!” by graduate “This was my first time really interacting with the graduates, but hearing about how they’ve applied the growth they gained through Mirai no Mori in their social lives made me realize once again the significance of Mirai no Mori’s programs.” by camp staff

Additionally, at the KIWL Talent Show, some graduates helped with the reception, supporting participants while enjoying various performances. A special moment was celebrating the 20th birthdays of two graduates with a toast alongside some of the KIWL sponsors. It was a memorable and meaningful time for everyone involved.

In the end of October, they volunteered to sell raffle tickets at the cricket tournament where Mirai no Mori was invited as a charity partner. In particular, through efforts to explain about Mirai no Mori to participants while selling raffle tickets, and to gain their empathy, we could see that the graduates were proud to be in a position to support Mirai no Mori, instead of being supported.

Additionally, as part of the Tochigi Project, two graduates planned the places they wanted to visit and the food they wanted to try. They managed everything from budget management to reservations, which allowed them to create wonderful memories together!