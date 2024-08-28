2024 Summer Camp Report

Location: Miyagi Prefecture

Participants: 106 campers, 7 LITs, 31 care workers, 21 camp volunteers and staff (3 sessions total)

Dates: Session 1: August 3-7 / Session 2: August 10-14 / Session 3: August 17-21

In-kind donations: Costco, SANOKFA

As we close the chapter on another amazing Summer Camp season, we’re filled with pride and joy reflecting on all that was accomplished this year. Summer Camp was our first-ever program as an organization, and each year we strive to enhance the experience for all participants, ensuring endless opportunities for learning and fun. This year, we welcomed 106 campers across three sessions from care homes in the Kanto and Tohoku regions. Adding to the camp magic, we had seven Leaders in Training (LITs) who supported activity logistics and preparation, and program graduates, who once stood in the campers’ shoes, returned to support us in the kitchen.

Day 1: After a long trip to Miyagi, campers arrived bursting with energy and butterflies in their stomachs, eager to explore the campsite. Returning veterans and first-time campers of all ages were grouped into teams and started getting to know each other at orientation. The first day ended on a high note with our first evening tradition: Team Fire. Teams worked together to build their own campfires, each in their unique way, and the reward? Delicious roasted marshmallows shared around the warm glow of their hard work.

“I love bug catching and I was able to catch 4 dragonflies on Day 1 at my first Summer Camp!” by camper

Day 2: Stream Hike Day! This 8km round-trip hike is a cornerstone of the Summer Camp experience and a memory that sticks with many campers. The physical challenge was real, as participants climbed up waterfalls and helped each other up, but the refreshing water offered a welcome break. Some campers enjoyed the flow of the stream on their feet, others played splashing games, and many showed courage jumping off of rocks into the water!

“I was very afraid during Stream Hike, but my new friend taught me how to walk on the rocks without falling and I was happy to make it to the goal with everybody even though I thought I couldn’t.” by camper “Last year I was too scared to jump in the water at Stream Hike but this year I wanted to be courageous and I jumped! Next year I want to jump from an even higher rock.” by camper

Day 3: After the physical challenges of Day 2, Day 3 shifted gears to engage the mind with the World Tour activity. This year, our staff team represented 10 different countries across the three sessions, offering a rich tapestry of cultures- from lifestyles and food, to music and art. Campers learned about different “common senses” from around the world, and about respecting differences while keeping an open mind.

The afternoon was a culinary adventure with Outdoor Cooking. Campers rolled up their sleeves to prepare roast chicken with vegetables and a scrumptious apple crumble, all cooked in a Dutch Oven over the fire. Responsibility was key here, from prepping the ingredients to ensuring everyone had a delicious meal to enjoy.

“During World Tour, we visited 3 different states in America. It was very interesting because they are each so different even though they are in the same country!” by camper “I wanted to work on my leadership on Day 3 and I was able to support younger campers with cutting vegetables during Outdoor Cooking. I taught them how to be safe using the knife and they did a great job.” by camper “It was amazing to see the variety of lifestyles and cultures that the staff come from. It was an opportunity for me to open my mind to different ways of thinking and I will definitely bring that mindset back home.” by care worker

Day 4: By this day, teams were closer than ever and ready for the Molympics, a series of competitive games designed to test teamwork, communication and sportsmanship. At the end of the games, campers had the chance to award bonus points to other teams. Putting winning first place aside, many campers raised their hand to express their appreciation and admiration for other teams.

After Molympics, we continued to be active with a variety of running games, including “Capture the Flag” which some campers enjoyed so much that they organized additional rounds during free time!

The day ended with a big campfire, where we sang songs, shared memorable moments from the week, and each camper placed a piece of wood into the fire, symbolizing their contribution to the Summer Camp experience that we created together.

“During Molympics, I learned about the importance of discussing a strategy with my teammates and I took leadership in the discussion. I used what I learned during Capture the Flag and was able to score 2 points for my team- it was awesome!” by camper “I didn’t have any confidence in my English but during Molympics, I challenged myself to do the English challenge for my team. I practiced with the staff and was able to complete it. Although my team didn’t win, everyone was cheering for each other and it made me want to do my best.” by camper “During Capture the Flag we really worked as a team: everyone voiced their opinion on the strategy and on what role they wanted to play without the adults deciding for them. We were able to discuss without fighting and have a lot of fun in the game.” by camper “This is my 6th Summer Camp season, 2nd as an LIT. During this season, I was able to take full lead on the Capture the Flag game. I joined all three sessions, so I was able to learn from my mistakes, and get better at preparing the materials and explaining the rules. I felt like I really contributed to the camp experience and everyone seemed to be having a great time.” by LIT

Day 5: All good things must come to an end, and Day 5 was all about packing up, cleaning the facility, and reliving the week’s adventures through a slideshow of photos. This final day was also a time for reflection. Campers took a moment to think about which of our five values (Courage, Kindness, Leadership, Respect, Responsibility) they want to work on when they return home, as well as recognizing which value they embodied most during the camp. These values are the building blocks of our mission to teach life skills that will last a lifetime.

“Throughout the five days of Summer Camp, I was able to experience many firsts with the children. I was impressed by the children’s resilience, which I do not see in their daily lives. I can see each one of them gaining confidence, as they move from challenge to challenge with a positive expression on their face. We are already looking forward to the next program!” by care worker “This is my first and last Summer Camp as a camper since I am in the last year of junior high school. On the first days, I wasn’t quite sure what the value was of being here but now I am leaving with so many memories and new friends. I spoke with some LITs and am considering being one from next year so I can participate again and learn more!” by camper

A massive thank you to everyone involved in making Summer Camp 2024 such a success! From our dedicated staff and LITs to the resilient and spirited campers, you all made this experience unforgettable. And of course, nature, as always, provided the perfect backdrop for campers to step out of their comfort zones and grow!