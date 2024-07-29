2024 Workplace Visit Program: DomDom Hamburger

Date: July 25, 2024

Location: Tokyo

DomDom Hamburger, the first hamburger chain in Japan, gave us an opportunity for a workplace visit, and we visited their store in Akabane. They first showed us the back entrance that the employees use with a sophisticated security system. They then took us into the kitchen and showed us the equipment and the process of making hamburgers. Even though it is a fast-food store, we were surprised to see that each order was carefully made by hand.

After the tour of their facility, we sat down to talk to the employees, including the company’s president. She gave us an explanation of the company and the industry, as well as the story of her very unique career path. An employee with an international background gave us a talk on the difficulty and the attitude necessary for learning a foreign language and culture. We also heard a fascinating back story on the process of product development from the employee who comes up with a new product every year. We finished off the visit by tasting their delicious and unique hamburgers.

To everyone at DomDom Hamburgers, thank you very much for this amazing experience and a great learning opportunity.