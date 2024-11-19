2024 Workplace Visit Program: Japan Vilene Company

Date: November 4, 2024

Location: Ibaraki

One of the leading manufacturers of non-woven fabric, Japan Vilene has given us an opportunity to visit their factory, and 3 LITs and 4 graduates visited the factory in Ibaraki. In a large seminar room, after quick self-introductions, they gave us an overview of the factory and its buildings and functions. Then they explained some of the manufacturing processes and products and showed us samples. Another employee then gave us a quick explanation of the history of the company and its group, showing us that they have factories and offices worldwide.

They then took us to 2 locations in the factory where actual machines are in operation. One was a manufacturing line making large rolls of fabric from raw ingredients and another for making medical-grade masks from the fabric and both lines were fully automated. We saw a few operators there monitoring the machine and responding to the occasional beep that the machines made. It was a rare occasion for all the participants to see the actual machines and workers in a manufacturing factory.

After having lunch at the factory cafeteria, we were invited to the “Safety Dojo,” where they oversee and train workers on safety. The safety officer talked to us about the overview and many safety measures they have in place. Participants then got to try out the mechanical simulators of the manufacturing machines, where they could feel their power and clearly see the potential hazard of misusing the machines.

For the next activity, we were split into 3 groups and each visited different departments: technical, testing, and shipping. The participants saw a variety of tasks and even had a chance to try some of them. We learned that manufacturing requires not just making the product but a variety of jobs and people who support the process.

We finished the day with a quick reflection on what they learned and a few points that they can apply to their daily life. We had a wide range of participants in this program, from second-year students in high school to a university graduate. However, people at the factory had prepared a variety of activities for us and talks from many different people, and each of us took away valuable lessons and experiences. Thank you very much to everyone at Japan Vilene who contributed to the program for providing such a great experience and learning opportunity.